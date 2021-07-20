When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, July 15.

What happened: Council directed borough administration to seek a one-year extension of the trash and recycling contract with GFL Environmental. The contract is in its third year. While there are no planned changes to the structure of the program, council President J. Marc Hershey warned residents to expect an increase of their trash bills come 2022.

n Why it matters: Currently, the borough is around $40,000 behind in its trash collection for the year against revenues.

Quotable: “We’re simply going to have to seek a price increase,” Hershey said.

Background: Council member Bill Troutman noted that Elizabethtown has the third cheapest trash and recycling program in the county. Borough staff said any anticipated cost increase for residents will have to be determined by the contracted rate. Council instructed the estimated cost increase not be mentioned publicly until the contracted rate is firm. Doing so might jeopardize the contract itself, it was explained.

Mid-year budget review: Despite some concerns, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said borough finances “look very good” for the year so far. “We’re on the right path.” In particular, interest payments have been below even the conservative estimate council had planned for. In addition, due to a shortage of police officers, the overtime budget for the department has increased by 66%, she said. The hiring process for two new officers is underway, Chief Ed Cunningham confirmed earlier.

Chamber appointment: Council accepted the resignation of Neil Ketchum as the borough’s representative to the Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce. In the same motion they accepted Ketchum’s resignation, council unanimously appointed Denlinger to the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

What’s next: Council meets next on Aug. 5.