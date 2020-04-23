When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, April 16.

What happened: Borough Council turned down a $2.4 million contract with Kinsley Construction for renovation of the historic 56 N. Market St. property. All members expressed continued commitment to the project, but given current economic uncertainty and the need to apply for nonessential business exceptions for any work to begin, council opted to table the project for now.

Background: The building, originally a tavern built in 1745 and at one time owned by Elizabethtown founder Barnabus Hughes, was purchased from private owners three years ago with the intent of converting it to municipal office and meeting space. Following planned renovations, existing borough offices at 600 S. Hanover St. were to be taken over by the police department. Both the police department and borough offices currently share space.

Potential revenue decline: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger told council the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau has estimated that Elizabethtown could see a drop of as much as $180,000 in earned income tax revenue for the coming year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other business: Council approved the refinancing of a 2018 bond issue used in the update of wastewater treatment facilities and anticipates a savings of just over $300,000.