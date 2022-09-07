When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Council reviewed a public hearing Aug. 31 regarding efforts to create a regional emergency medical services authority. About a dozen people spoke, including a number who spoke against the effort or raised important questions. A second public meeting will be held Sept. 7 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

Street repaving: Borough staff informed council that the repaving of Market Street, originally set for completion in mid-September, will now wrap up in mid-October, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. UGI took longer than expected to complete needed utility work before the street work began.

Halloween: Council announced trick-or-treating will take place Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., rain or shine. In accordance with new guidance from the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee, trick-or-treating will always be Oct. 31.

Residential inspections: Council approved a staff-recommended contract with Commonwealth Code Inspection Services to conduct inspection of residential rental properties licensed by the borough. The contract will not have an immediate impact on fees paid by property owners.

Chickens: In response to a recent resident request, council rejected the idea of allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. In August a resident asked the borough to consider establishing rules that would allow for home-based poultry-rearing given the rise in food prices over the past year. This month, borough staff said allowing chickens would create regulatory and enforcement problems. Borough Planning and Zoning Director Pamela Roberts noted that “there are few more divisive disputes among neighbors than chickens.”

What’s next: Council next meets 7 p.m. Sept. 15.