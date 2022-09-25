When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 15.

Repaving: The long-awaited paving of Market Street started Sept. 18 with milling the existing pavement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told borough staff. Work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. only. Final paving is slated for the week of Oct. 3.

Commissioner visit: Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot spoke to council about upcoming county projects. A new county jail, new requirements for agricultural land preservation, and countrywide property tax reassessment in 2027 were brought up. In addition, Trescot discussed how the borough could improve its likelihood of being approved for county funds to upgrade sewer infrastructure, a grant application that is still in the approval process. Trescot also mentioned the minimum wage increase to $15 an hour for county employees starting Sept. 26. Despite the increase, he said, the county is still having trouble retaining trained workers.

Market Street Square: Final site plans for the redevelopment of the old K-Mart shopping center on South Market Street were approved by council. The development lies partly in the borough and partly in Mount Joy Township and required zoning approval from both municipalities.

EMS authority: Council unanimously voted to announce an ordinance in late November of its intent to join the proposed emergency medical services authority in concert with eleven other municipalities. Individual townships and boroughs will be voting throughout the fall whether to join the authority or not.

Streets ordinance: Proposed changes to the borough’s streets ordinance were discussed, including changing sections of three streets in town to one-way only. Portions of Willow, Washington, and Spruce streets are under consideration for the change. Council will weigh in on the ordinance at a later meeting.

Playground: Council voted unanimously to try for a Memorial Day 2023 opening for a new playground in Elizabethtown Central Park to replace the aging Fun Fort site, though Borough Engineer Ben Craddock warned delays are possible. In addition, borough staff announced that a $30,000 grant had been received to create a strategic plan for redevelopment of the rest of the park.

Police: Joshua Cook, Wade T. Gernert and Kenneth E. Lefever were officially released by unanimous vote from the one-year probationary period required of new officer hires. All three have become “very productive members of the department” said Chief Ed Cunningham.

Parking meters: Council voted to waive metered parking costs from Nov. 20 into January for holiday shopping.

Federal funding: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger announced that the borough has received its final scheduled payment of just over $600,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act. The borough has until the end of 2026 to spend the money. Most funds the borough has received have been used for capital improvement projects or as matching funds for other state and federal grants.

What’s next: Council next meets 7 p.m. Oct. 6.