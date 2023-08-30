When: Elizabethtown Council meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Council approved a right-of-way variance request by Mars Wrigley for construction of new refrigeration units. Council also approved the company’s overall expansion plans to take place at the Bainbridge Street site.

Quotable: Council member Jeff McCloud said he was pleased the company continued to invest in the site. “These improvements are good for the town,” he said.

Maize Circle: Burkholder Builders’ request to build two duplex units among existing homes on Maize Circle was again tabled due to the problem of inconsistent street numbers that would be created by their construction.

Background: Friendship Fire and Hose Company, Elizabethtown’s fire company, submitted comments insisting on the need for consistent numbering. Council has stated the developer would be required to shoulder the expense of renumbering. However, the U.S. Postal Service stated that renumbering 22 units would create years of confusion as delivery uses addresses, not names for delivery, and mail is only forwarded for 18 months.

Auditor: At the suggestion of staff, council approved the firm of Boyer & Ritter LLC to serve as the borough auditor for the next three years. The firm was chosen after interviews in July with five candidates.

Police: At the request of interim police Chief Shane Deardorff, the borough approved the purchase of two new police patrol vehicles. In the past, the borough has purchased one new vehicle annually. With supply chain issues and cost increases, Deardorff said the borough would save $7,000 if it bought both vehicles now.

Playground: With construction nearing completion, borough officials announced a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 for the new playground at Elizabethtown Community Park. The total cost of the project was $1.25 million. Of that $750,000 came from a dedicated borough park fund and $500,000 came from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Zoning: Council issued a neutral response to a request by owners of a building at 222 S. Market St. for the purpose of converting a portion of a garage used by residents into a church. Concerns expressed by council included the possibility that the lot may not meet minimum requirements for the church to be a permitted use. Elizabethtown Borough Zoning Hearing Board will take up the request Sept. 18.

Grant: The borough has applied for a $200,000 federal Community Development Block Grant to offset the estimated $324,000 cost of a bridge repair on South Chestnut Street. The repair would include a pedestrian crossing.

What’s next: Council next meets Sept. 7.