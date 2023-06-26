When: Elizabethtown Borough council meeting, June 15.

What happened: After formally accepting the retirement of police Chief Ed Cunningham effective June 26, Council unanimously approved Lt. Sean Deardorff as interim police chief, retroactive to June 7, at a rate of $59 per hour. Council also presented Deardorff with a certificate of appreciation for 25 years of service to the borough.

Hearing: A developer seeking to build a five-story, 44-unit apartment complex at 449 West High Street next to the Lofts at Savoy presented parking and traffic plans during a conditional use hearing. The applicant is DeRosa Capital 7 of Trenton, New Jersey, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said by email June 20. The applicant, who also owns the Savoy building, is seeking a 20% reduction in the number of required parking spaces for both units. New parking will be accessed from North Wilson Drive. The proposed building will include a single retail space on the ground floor. The apartments, which include six studio apartments and 38 one-bedrooms, will cost between $1,200 and $1,300 per month, developer representatives said. Council will rule on the application within 45 days.

Water assistance: Denlinger announced the borough would be participating in the state Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Residents who meet income qualifications can participate if they have $2,500 outstanding in water bills. Residents are encouraged to contact the Lancaster County Assistance Office to apply.

Stormwater contract: A low bid of $300,270 from E.K. Services Inc. was accepted for stormwater work on Willow Street. The project will include some lateral work as well as repaving.