When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, March 3, with all council members and mayor present.

What happened: Moving forward with plans to renovate facilities at Elizabethtown Community Park, Borough Council approved a complete survey of several park parcels at a cost of $35,400 to be completed by Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. This is the first step in creating a master plan for all park spaces in the borough. Extensive discussion focused on the desire for public participation and support of any future redevelopment, particularly of the Fun Fort area. The playground was built in 1991 and is showing signs of its age, members said. A representative from the Lions Club expressed a desire to work closely with the borough on a play area for handicapped children within any new park project.

Grants: Borough staff addressed several grant applications, one of which will include House on the Rock Ministries/The Marriage Hub as a 10% matching partner for a $350,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development grant to be used for planning, safety and accessibility in the downtown area. A portion of the grant will be used to replace the marquee outside The Marriage Hub location, the former Moose Lodge.

Rental fees dispute: Council turned down a proposal from a property owner in arrears with borough rental fees. The property owner had proposed paying $800 per month for 24 months to make up for missed annual fees on three currently occupied properties in town. Most council members expressed concern that to reject the offer may result in the eviction of several families. Council members also expressed frustration that the delinquency had been allowed to accumulate. Council ultimately rejected the offer unanimously due to concern that it might create a troubling precedent in the future.

Bridge repair: Council approved a $24,705 contract from Flyway Excavating Inc. for the repair of two bridges — one on South Hanover Street and the other on Masonic Drive.

Interceptor sale: An online bid of $5,100 was approved for the sale of a 2010 Crown Victoria police interceptor to a New York bidder. This leaves only one Crown Victoria in the Elizabethtown Police Department motor pool. The borough a decade ago began the move to larger sport utility vehicles due to their increased functionality.

Remembrance: At the conclusion of the meeting, president J. Marc Hershey noted the recent passing of Meade Bierly, an active leader in Elizabethtown who had served for 40 years as a member of borough council, coach and volunteer.

Next meeting: Council will meet again March 17.