When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: More than two dozen residents upset about changes to trash and recycling attended the meeting, criticizing a recent hike in fees and complaining about trash not being picked up because of the wrong size can.

Background: This year trash and recycling fees for borough households increased to $324 per year. This fee covers a new three-year contract with Noble Environmental for curbside pickup as well as the borough’s dumping fees charged by Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. Borough policy dictates that only two 32-gallon cans may be left for pickup. The previous trash hauler, GFL, also collected 64-gallon cans, leading many residents to assume their cans were in compliance. Noble, in keeping with the contract, has stated that it will not collect from the larger cans.

Complaints: Several residents said the increase in fees from $58 per quarter to $81 per quarter was onerous considering the broader inflationary climate. Others were upset their trash was not picked up because of the size of their cans. Several said that two 32-gallon cans was an unrealistically small amount of trash for an average family per week, especially as many households are now multi-generational due to economic pressures. Still others chafed at the need to spend over $100 for two new trash cans. One speaker feared that some residents will start depositing their trash in business or church receptacles, or on roadsides, to avoid their trash not being picked up.

Borough response: Addressing the increased costs, Council President J. Marc Hershey explained the fee increase: “The next lowest bidder was $62 more per quarter. We went with the lowest bidder,” adding that trash and recycling is not a profit center for the borough. “We don’t make any money on this.” Hershey also said the borough policy on can sizes is written at the bottom of every trash bill mailed to residents. Additionally, the borough mailed letters to noncompliant can owners reminding them of the policy. Several in attendance said they received the letters too late.

Parking changes: Council discussed several parking changes suggested by state Department of Transportation staff and public works employees. Among the changes are making spaces along the west side of South Wilson Street restricted to four hours, removing a single space on northbound North Market Street just past Center Square due to increased truck traffic turning right, and prohibiting parking on East Willow Street beginning at North Market Street. Council discussed the changes but did not vote to approve the new ordinance.

Ambulance service: The Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County will begin meeting March 1 to begin planning the transition away from volunteer-based emergency medical services toward a resident-supported model. Eight municipalities, including Elizabethtown, will cooperate to provide services as Northwest EMS has become financially unsustainable. The authority will meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Elizabethtown Borough Council Chambers. The goal is to have the service operational by 2024.

Appointments: David Grey, Sean Dolan and Justin Eby were appointed to fill five-year terms on the Elizabethtown Development Authority Board of Directors. The authority meets periodically and provides financing for economic development in the central business district.