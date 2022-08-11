What: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Aug. 4. All members except Lanty Moss were present.

What happened: Council scheduled a meeting Sept. 7 at Masonic Village for residents to ask questions about a proposed regional authority for emergency medical services.

Background: So far, 12 municipalities in the Northwest EMS service area are considering creating a regional EMS authority in the face of rising labor, insurance and fuel costs that threaten to impact existing emergency medical services in the region. Council also unanimously named council President J. Mark Hershey as borough representative to the authority board should the authority win final approval.

Fun Fort: Council discussed options for replacing the play equipment at the Fun Fort in Elizabethtown Central Park. Though a comprehensive plan for renovations to the entire park is still planned, council’s goal is to have new equipment installed and ready for use by Memorial Day 2023. Council directed the borough engineer to prepare a site plan that includes an expansion of the playground space itself.

Quotable: “We know the Fun Fort remains popular but that equipment has passed its usable life,” council member Jeff McCloud said. Though McCloud said Hershey’s timeline might be a little “aggressive.”

Traffic signal repair: Council accepted a bid for temporary replacement of the traffic signal that was damaged in May by a tractor-trailer turning from Market Street onto West High Street. CM High Inc. will install a temporary mast with signals for $16,000. A permanent replacement for the lost mast and signals may take as long as a year to acquire and may cost up to $100,000.

What’s next: Council meets Aug. 18.