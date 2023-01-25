When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting on Jan. 17.

What happened: Council discussed the possibility of a real estate tax abatement program for volunteer firefighters and fire police who live within town limits. The state allows municipalities to grant up to a 100% reduction in property taxes. While praising the intent, council member Thomas Shaud questioned if there were many volunteer firefighters in the borough who were also homeowners. Council President J. Marc Hershey, who serves with the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Company, said it would positively impact nine volunteers if enacted. Council members indicated a desire to enter discussions with the Elizabethtown Area School District as well as neighboring municipalities to come up with a uniform policy.

Land bank: two weeks after a presentation from the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, council directed borough staff to enter into an agreement with the program. A project of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, the land bank works with local governments to speed up the renovation and return to use of blighted or abandoned properties. Joining requires a $5,000 fee. Council also instructed staff to begin compiling a list of possible eligible properties for consideration.

Zoning variance: an application for zoning a variance by United Churches Elizabethtown Area, the owners of 53 East Washington Street, was met with “neutral, yet strong reservations” by borough council. Discussion centered around the lack of adequate parking. The site has 49 parking spaces, but 98 are required based on square footage of the buildings and their use. The site has no more space available to expand its parking lot. The matter will be decided by the zoning board.

Insurance settlement: Council unanimously approved a settlement with a member of the public stemming from a 2015 insurance claim. The settlement amount was not disclosed.

What’s next: council next meets Feb. 2.