When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 16, with all council members attending in person except President J. Marc Hershey, who joined remotely. Council Vice President Neil Ketchum led the meeting.

What happened: In a prepared statement, council member Bill Troutman excoriated his fellow council members for allowing what he called “misleading” political materials to be distributed to the 1st Ward residents he represents.

Mayor attempts to silence councilman: Twice Mayor Clarence Mummert Jr. unsuccessfully instructed Troutman to stop speaking and to sit down, saying that a Borough Council meeting was not the place to make what he termed a “political speech.” Troutman, a Democrat, challenged any of the Republican council members to denounce the mailings, which he said in part claimed he was in favor of defunding the police. “Read through the minutes. You won’t find it.” At the end of the meeting, council member Tom McCloud confirmed Troutman’s statement. “In 3 1/2 years on council, I have not once heard Bill say he wanted to defund the police,” McCloud said.

Public comment: Resident Tim Runkle asked two questions of Borough Council. The first was if there was any way the board meeting minutes, or a recording of the meetings, could be made available to the public. He said the current practice of approving the minutes at later meetings might make it difficult for residents to learn about and comment on proposed decisions by the board with enough time. Also, Runkle asked if the borough had charged the standard rental fee to a group of conservative school board candidates holding a political rally on Labor Day in Elizabethtown Borough Park, or if it was allowed to be used at no cost. Council did not respond to either of Runkle’s inquiries. After the meeting, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said in an email “the borough did not receive a special permit application which is how fees for use of borough facilities are prescribed. There was no application, no permit, no borough involvement whatsoever.”

Engineer of record: Following eight proposals and four interviews, borough staff recommended that council select Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. as the new engineer of record for the borough. However, Ketchum requested the vote be postponed until later in the month, as members of council had some technical questions for the firm. He did not discuss what those questions were.

Nutrient credit sales: Council approved borough staff to seek possible buyers for nutrient credits generated by the Elizabethtown Sewer Authority. Staff noted that the borough had been approached by a handful of potential buyers.

Community support: Council heard a request for financial support from the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce so the organization can restart many of the programs and services it had to stop because of COVID-19 last year when it suspended dues for members. The chamber is asking the borough for $10,000 in annual support — an increase of $2,000 from previous requests — in addition to a $4,000 one-time cash infusion in its upcoming 2022 budget. Other community organizations, including the Elizabethtown Public Library, Northwest EMS, the Elizabethtown Fire Department and GEARS have also made requests for support in writing.

What’s next: Council meets next on Sept. 30.