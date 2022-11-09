What: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Nov. 3. All members were present except council member Lanty Moss.

What happened: New playground equipment at Elizabethtown Community Park has been ordered, borough staff informed council.

Progress continues: The borough engineer is still working on the site design of the playground. Dates for residents to retrieve pickets from the outer fence of the closed Fun Fort are posted on the borough website.

Noncompliant property: On Nov. 15, the borough Zoning Hearing Board will hear an appeal of an enforcement action against the owner of a multi-unit property at 502 E. Market St. The property, which had been approved for four apartments, was recently found to have a total of 12 units. As such, the owner is out of compliance for sewer service and borough’s residential rental oversight program. The units are also incorrectly addressed, which brings added safety concerns, staff noted. In addition to the appeal, the owner is also seeking a variance to allow for the extra units to remain.

Council’s stance: President J. Marc Hershey said council’s position is that the original approval of four units should stand. “I am against allowing 12 units there. We approved four.” All council members agreed. Vice President Phillip P. Clark seemed skeptical that the extra units could be the result of a simple oversight, though it’s unclear how long the apartments have been present.

Quotable: “One or two extra units I can see may have been added over time, but 12? Somebody knew what they were doing,” Clark said.

Also: Borough staff noted that a required public comment period has closed for upcoming sewer work on Radio Road. Bidding for the interceptor conduit is expected in mid-2023, with construction to be finished the following year. The borough is seeking state grant funding to offset some of the cost of the $3.1 million project.

What’s next: Council will hold an additional meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 to discuss next year’s budget in detail. This will be in addition to the regular council meeting set for Nov. 17.