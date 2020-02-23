- When: Elizabethtown borough council meeting, Feb. 20.
- What happened: Council unanimously approved waiving late fees for trash and sewer bills because the borough was receiving mail containing payment checks weeks after the letters were postmarked.
- The problem: It was unclear what was causing mail to be delayed so much. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said she had asked officials from the Elizabethtown post office and from the Harrisburg mail hub but had gotten no clear answer. She said dozens of payments had been received late from people who were not habitual late payers. Assistant Borough Manager Ann Roda said mail postmarked Jan. 21 had been received the week of Feb. 17.
- Quotable: “We’re working with the post office to determine what’s going on,” Denlinger said.
- Block grant: Council approved authorizing Denlinger to submit a letter of intent to the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority to apply for a community development block grant of no more than $200,000. Denlinger said the major part of this potential grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was for a stormwater management program that is estimated to cost $100,000. Council President Marc Hershey said other work planned includes sewer improvements on East Willow Street and Cherry Alley. The work was already planned by the borough, but Denlinger said she thinks there is a good chance the federal government will be willing to fund it.
- Fatal fire: Several council members expressed sorrow about a fatal fire in the borough on Feb. 17 and expressed gratitude for the emergency responders who turned out to keep it from getting worse. Hershey, who also is a firefighter and the treasurer of the all-volunteer Elizabethtown Fire Department, urged people to be sure they have working smoke detectors at home.
- Quotable: “If you don’t, buy one on your way home tonight,” Hershey said.
- Advocate office: Councilman Jeff McCloud said he was disappointed that LNP Media Group had decided to close the downtown Elizabethtown office where The Elizabethtown Advocate had been edited since its founding in 2010 and said he hopes the company would reconsider. The Advocate is continuing to be published every week but is being edited in Lancaster. McCloud, a former editor of the Elizabethtown Chronicle, a newspaper that went out of business in 2009, is also a freelance reporter covering Wrightsville Borough for LNP.
