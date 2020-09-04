When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 3.

What happened: Borough Council received updates on a commonwealth nutrient credit program from Yves Pollart of HRG, the borough’s environmental engineering consultant. At current market prices, the borough could net as much as $200,000 if it decided to sell all of its current credits. Pollart said there was at least one regional entity that had expressed interest in purchasing Elizabethtown’s estimated 70,000 credits.

Background: The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection allows municipalities or corporations with wastewater treatment facilities to buy and sell credits for the reduction of phosphorus and nitrates from treated sewage discharge. The program incentivizes facilities to invest in technology to further reduce point source contaminants in hopes of reducing nutrient loading of the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed. Facilities that successfully reduce nutrient load targets can then earn credits certified by DEP for sale to those that have not met their targets.

AutoZone: At the request of developers, council extended the deadline for the preliminary/final site plan of a proposed AutoZone retail location on S. Market St. from Sept. 19 to Oct. 19. Council expects to hear from developers at its Sept. 17 meeting on changes to the plan following borough objections to certain exceptions project developers were seeking. Among concerns leading to multiple delays and extensions are the steep incline of the lot in relation to the street, as well as its close proximity and likely impact on adjoining residential properties.

GEARS: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger announced a new five-year agreement between the municipal partners of the Greater Elizabethtown Recreation & Community Services will be presented for board approval on or around Sept. 11. Council will vote to approve or reject the agreement at its regular meeting six days later. The GEARS board and all three participating municipalities must ratify the deal.

Police: Council also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding for a one-year pilot partnership between borough police and Lancaster-based nonprofit ADVOZ. The group specializes in restorative justice and conflict mediation. Police Chief Ed Cunningham said he hopes the program will help his department handle neighborhood and landlord-tenant disputes more effectively by seeking solutions outside the criminal and court systems. Council approved a $500 one-time donation to the program. Additional funding comes from the Lancaster County Bar Association.