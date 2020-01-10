- When: Council reorganization, Jan. 6.

- What happened: Council listened to a presentation about the Conoy Crossing development.

- Concern: Plans included two future street cut-outs for possible development on a farm to the west of Masonic Drive, Council President Marc Hershey said in a later interview. Even though the cut-outs are on the plan, no future development has been approved, Hershey said. Members voted to give a 90-day extension for a review of the plan, with a new expiration date of April 5.

- Municipal boundary: Part of the farm is within the Elizabethtown Borough limits, but most of it is in West Donegal Township, which complicates the approval process, Hershey said.

- Council leadership: Hershey was reelected president and Neil Ketchum as vice president. The borough’s vacancy board does not have a chair; this position was left unfilled.

- Meeting schedule: Council agreed to again meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. in 2020, the same as last year.