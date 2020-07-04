When: Elizabethtown council meeting, July 3

What happened: Council approved a resolution expressing solidarity with national and local protests demanding an end to police brutality and institutionalized racial injustice. The resolution commits council to regularly examine initiatives that aim to increase diversity and inclusion as well as a continued commitment by police to training that addresses racial disparities in policing.

Discussion: After lengthy debate and the addition of additional wording declaring a commitment to protecting the rights of peaceful protesters, the resolution passed 5-1 with council member Thomas Shaud voting against. He expressed concerns about wording that mentioned specific victims of police brutality and a phrase about the documented history of racially unjust systems like health care, criminal justice and business. He thought it unfair. “I don't think it exists,” he said.

Background: After a peaceful protest June 6 in Elizabethtown demanding police accountability and an end to institutional racism, council proposed a draft resolution affirming a commitment to social and racial justice in all police and borough operations. The resolution was introduced June 18. Members were given the intervening two weeks to offer amendments or changes.

COVID-19: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger informed council that $443,817 in federal grants to assist small businesses were awarded by Lancaster Economic Development Corp. and the Lancaster Chamber. Fifteen borough businesses will receive amounts ranging from $4,700 to $35,000.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Borough properties: Council directed police to begin allowing residents to park at the 12 unused spaces at the borough-owned property at 56 N. Market St. Parking will unmetered but will be prohibited between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Elections: The Lancaster County Board of Elections asked to use the borough Public Works Building as a polling place for the general election in November. Council expressed concerns about parking at the facility and asked borough personnel to work with election officials to find a better spot in town, but approved the facility’s use if needed.

Police: Officers Brooke English and Christopher Good were confirmed as full-time officers after a one-year probationary and training period.

Next meeting: Council will meet next at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.