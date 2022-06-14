When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, June 2.

What happened: Borough Council approved the inclusion of East Donegal Township as a participating municipality in the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services Authority, joining Elizabethtown Borough, Mount Joy Township and West Donegal Township.

Also: Council approved a GEARS request to increase in the borough’s annual contribution next year.

The cost: The borough currently contributes just over $104,000, which accounts for just over 6% of the recreation service’s operating budget. The increase, yet to be determined, would take effect on next year’s budget. However, with the addition of West Donegal Township, the amount of the borough’s contribution could possibly go down next year even with the requested support increase.

Market Street repaving: The state Department of Transportation has given its contractor notice to proceed with repaving of Market Street beginning on June 13. Replacement of manhole covers and pre-construction preparations will begin at that time. The contract PennDOT shared with the borough states that paving must be completed by September. Additional discussion focused on planned work by UGI, which is scheduled in the borough this summer, including on Market Street. Borough officials said they would like for UGI to complete its work before PennDOT finishes paving.

Water bill assistance: Council approved the borough becoming a participating vendor in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Residents who meet certain income qualification may qualify for grant assistance of up to $2,500 for meeting unpaid water bills. Both drinking water and wastewater bills are covered under the program.

Hickory Lane Park/stream restoration: Borough administration informed council they will be applying for a $2.4 million grant through Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener. The grant would cover the entire project cost of park renovation as well as streambank restoration and riparian buffer construction. The completed project would help the borough meet Federal stormwater management obligations. Participants do not need to be receiving public assistance to qualify.

Nomination: Council approved the nomination of Curtis Thompson as emergency management coordinator for the borough.

Next: Council meets again on June 16.