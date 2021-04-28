When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, April 15, with all members present in person.

What happened: Council recognized and presented an award of appreciation to resident Richard Breault for organizing a recent project to install two 60-foot light poles at the softball field in Elizabethtown Park. Breault coordinated the all-volunteer effort that included materials, logistical support and labor from Greiner Industries, PPL, Lapp Electric, Quality Metal Works and Henkels & McCoy.

Quotable: “It’s really great when professionals and companies come together to help the borough with something that is going to serve everyone. We really appreciate it and we know the people who use that softball field all summer will as well,” council member Bill Troutman said.

Park planning: By the end of April, the borough will release a comprehensive survey to gather input on the redevelopment of borough parks. There will be an online version and a paper version that residents can pick up at the borough office. Council president J. Marc Hershey encouraged every resident to take part.

Quotable: “We want to know how people use the park, how they think we could make it more useable in the future. Basically, we want everyone’s input,” he said after the meeting. “We know how much it means to people, and we’re looking at the whole system.”

Background: A major part of the project will be deciding how to replace or develop the popular Fun Fort at Elizabethtown Borough Park. Built as a community project over 30 years ago, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain, and there are newer safety and security concerns that need to be considered, Hershey said.

Funds: Funding for a large redevelopment of borough parks is in the early stages of discussion, said Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger, but added there were numerous sources of revenue that could be considered.