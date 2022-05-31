When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, May 19.

What: An Arch Street resident who was recently fined up to $2,000 for several code violations, describing the fines as “incredibly excessive,” brought her concerns to Borough Council. Council responded they would look into the citations and discuss them with code enforcement personnel.

Hickory Lane Park: A proposal of services agreement with LandStudies Inc. for consulting and planning work on Hickory Lane Park was approved by council in an amount not to exceed the budgeted amount of $115,500. The borough is seeking further grant funding for further stages of the project.

Rental properties: Council directed borough staff to seek court enforcement against the owners of six rental properties in the borough that are currently occupied. The property owners have had rental licenses revoked because of failure to pay sewer, trash or other borough fees. Violations accumulate at a rate of $500 per month per property. Communication with the property owners concerning the violations dates back to August, 2020, borough staff said.

New officers: Three new police officers will be sworn in in May, bringing the Elizabethtown Borough Police up to full strength with 18 officers. Anthony J. Lederer will be sworn in as a probationary officer. Matthew C. Celsky and John W. Stewart will both be sworn in as non-certified probationary officers. As a result of recent changes approved by council, both will enter the Pennsylvania State Police Academy first, and become officers with the department upon completion for a minimum of two years. Previously, applicants were required to have completed state training. This recent change has resulted in many more applicants for vacancies, said Chief of Police Ed Cunningham. “Whereas at one point we had one applicant for three jobs, this time we had fifteen applicants.”

Next: Council meets on June 2.