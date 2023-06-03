When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, June 1.

What happened: In response to incidents of vandalism, borough staff will install temporary security cameras around Elizabethtown Community Park.

Cost: The cameras cost around $3,500, which includes six months of data storage, said Ann Roda, assistant borough manager.

What’s next: By early July, council will be presented with options for a permanent security system for the park. Council encouraged urgency in finding a permanent system.

Quotable: “We’ve spent a lot of money on improving that park,” said Thomas Shaud, council member. “I don’t think we need to nickel and dime a system to keep it secure. We’ll spend what we need to.”

Auditor: Twelve firms have responded to a borough request to provide auditing services. Trout CPA, the borough’s auditor since the 1970s, ended its municipal business earlier this year. Borough staff will interview four of the firms in hopes of choosing an auditor this summer.

GEARS: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services will spend approximately $1.2 million on renovations of the second floor of the facility it occupies on Poplar Street. The project will allow the organization to expand services for seniors as well as daycare and year-round recreation and enrichment. The borough provides the majority of GEARS’ funding and is a member of the regional authority that owns the Poplar Street facility.

Parade parking: At the request of council member Jay Hynicker, the borough will explore the elimination of parking along Market Street during future Memorial Day parades. “We do it for Christmas, and I think we should do it for Memorial Day as well,” he said.

Other happenings: Council approved a reduction of the letter of credit for the developer of AutoZone on South Market Street from $658,000 to $25,000. Council also approved an extension until June 28, 2024, for the filing of a land development plan at 1376 Campus Road.