When: Council meeting, Sept. 5.
What happened: Borough Council members heard an introduction to a land development plan for Elizabethtown College’s construction project for a new physician assistant program.
Why it’s important: The college has been facing dwindling student enrollment and is trying to increase enrollment with a physician assistant master’s degree program. Plans include an addition of more than 10,000 square feet to Esbenshade Hall. A conditional use for that addition was approved in June, with one of the conditions to preserve trees. Dave Madary, an engineer with Derck & Edson, said that since then, the college brought in a professional arborist who determined that two trees were dying and could not be saved; he said the college plans to replace them with new trees of the same type.
Next step: Borough Council plans to vote to approve or reject the land development plan at its Sept. 19 meeting.
n Nuisance wildlife: Council members voted unanimously to reject a request that the borough establish stricter regulations than the statewide ones from the Pennsylvania Game Commission about trapping nuisance animals.
Quotable: “Unless any of us have more expertise than the Pennsylvania Game Commission, I’d like to defer to their expertise,” Council President J. Marc Hershey said.