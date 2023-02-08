When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Council heard a presentation from Elizabethtown College on its proposed building project, adding space for anatomy study in conjunction with its physician’s assistant major and other health-related majors. The college is requesting the borough serve as the pass-through agency for an anticipated Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the commonwealth. The borough will incur no cost in this role.

Train station parking: As part of a parking project at the Elizabethtown Train Station, the borough — and not a third-party vendor as had been initially proposed by Amtrak — will handle enforcement and maintenance of the public lot. The borough will also receive all revenue generated in addition to the costs of enforcement. Payment kiosks and security cameras will be installed by Amtrak at the facility.

Other concerns: Council members noted that as the borough currently maintains the train station building, new contracts will have to be negotiated with Amtrak, who oversees the platforms and access to them. Concerns were expressed about the deterioration of the tunnel underneath the tracks, the elevator, as well as missing signs and a paucity of benches on the platform itself.

Quotable: Council member Tom Shad said, “If we’re going to be spending money maintaining the lot and charging people to park there, I think it’s only fair that the station itself is in the best condition.”

Police wellness: Chief Ed Cunningham announced a new wellness app would be available for use by the borough’s police officers and their families. The cost is being offset by a nonprofit donor, the chief said. Users will have access to links and resources regarding mental health, physical fitness and financial advice, as well. Cunningham said he is hopeful this will help officers and their families “especially considering how young our department is.” This is the first of its kind in the county for a police department, he added.

Trash and recycling: In response to concerns over missed trash pickups, borough staff reminded residents to put their trash out the night before their pickup day. Current hauler, Noble Environmental, is permitted to begin pickup as early as 5 a.m. On some streets, pickups had previously occurred in the afternoon. In addition, residents will be receiving letters about allowed containers. Noble has noted several residents using containers larger than the 32 gallons permitted.

Audit: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger announced that Elizabethtown has received a clean audit for 2022. However, she noted, after nearly 50 years with Trout CPA, a new auditing firm will have to be retained as they will no longer be working with municipal clients. A request for proposals seeking a new accounting firm will announced soon.