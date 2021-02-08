When: Work session Feb. 4, with some council members in chambers and some joining remotely.

What happened: Site engineers for Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren presented updates on land development plans for a project that will add 19,000 square feet to the first floor of the building and 46 parking spaces to the site. Council unanimously approved a 120-day extension of the plan in late December.

Discussion: Presenters discussed underground stormwater management measures, riparian buffers and a number of variances being sought in regard to parking. In response to questions, it was added that the final project’s impervious surface total will be below the limit for the size of the site. The church also sought an exception on a requirement to construct curbing on a 150-foot section of Cherry Street.

GEARS: Council heard from Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services Association senior program coordinator Karen Eberly on GEARS’ plans to hold its Summer Playground Program and Camp Ladybug in Elizabethtown Borough Park beginning in June. Like last summer’s camps, GEARS plans on holding the sessions outside and will require masks of all participants. Eberly said that staff, as they did last summer, will clean park bathrooms three times a day and will sanitize all surfaces used. Council President J. Marc Hershey asked if it were possible to add some form of protection from liability for the borough in waiver and release forms that the program requires due to the continued COVID-19 risk. This was not one of the requirements discussed last summer when GEARS was given permission to hold smaller versions of its popular outdoor summer programs.

What’s next: Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, for an executive session to discuss a police personnel matter, and again at 7 p.m Feb. 18 for its regular meeting.