When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, July 7, with all members present; Jay Hynicker attended remotely via speakerphone.

What happened: Borough officials announced they will hold a public hearing Aug. 31 to address residents’ questions about the formation of a regional emergency medical services authority in cooperation with 11 other municipalities.

Background: Like many ambulance services, Northwest EMS, which serves Elizabethtown and the surrounding area, has faced increasing financial and operational struggles: rising fuel costs, difficulty retaining trained medical staff, and stagnant reimbursements from insurance providers despite increasing service costs. Services like Northwest EMS have had to increasingly rely on subscriptions and in-kind donations to make up the difference.

Why it matters: A regional authority would allow households to be charged fees to pay for emergency medical services. Around 17% of the service calls Northwest EMS responds to are within Elizabethtown Borough.

Quotable: “This is the solution to make sure we can keep emergency medical services sustainable and with good wages,” said council President J. Marc Hershey.

Zoning code violations: Council denied the request by an Arch Street resident for a waiver on $2,275 in zoning code violation and inspection fees. The resident had addressed council this past spring, calling the fines “excessive” and presenting photographs as evidence. After review, council noted that the issues with the property had been ongoing for over a year and that the property owner has still not made any movement on at least one of the remaining issues. For example, an out-of- inspection vehicle appears inoperable. Hershey said, “The fines weren’t imposed until the fourth visit by our inspector.” Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said that staff would “definitely work with the homeowner” to come up with a payment plan.

Trash and recycling: Council directed borough staff to extend for an additional year the existing trash and recycling contract with Lebanon-based GFL. Borough staff noted future price increases are likely inevitable as Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority has announced an increase in disposal fees.

ECHOS: Three variance requests by Elizabethtown Community Housing Outreach Services (ECHOS) for a property at 53 E. Washington St. were met with a chilly response by several council members. The requests include permission to put an illuminated sign on the building, as well as relief from requirements for parking space size, the number of spaces required, and allowable hard surface area at the site. Borough Council cannot deny or approve zoning variance requests but can offer comment for the borough Zoning Hearing Board to consider in its decision making.

Speed concerns: Melissa Groff, a resident of the Conoy Crossings development, thanked council and the police department for attention to resident concerns about excessive speed on Masonic Drive. Recent temporary speed signs have made “a tremendous difference,” she said, asking that some permanent speed reduction be enacted on the road. Groff also requested for the repainting of crosswalks and the installation of pedestrian signs on the road.

Parking restrictions: Rich Sheidy, of Lemon Street, raised concerns about the parking restrictions in place on Market Street due to the repaving taking place this summer. Cones prohibiting parking Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. are likely having an impact on businesses, he said. “It wouldn’t be a problem if they were actually working on that section, but at this point there doesn’t seem to be any work taking place,” Sheidy said. He predicted the restrictions will lead to an increase in illegal parking and tickets for residents and customers.