When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Borough staff reported repaving and water main replacement projects will begin on Market Street in spring. The state Department of Transportation will begin a repaving effort that will go from Linden Avenue to Sheaffer Road. At the same time, the Elizabethtown Area Water Authority will undertake a $500,000 replacement of 900 feet of pipe from College Avenue to Arch Street after a section of the pipe recently failed unexpectedly.

Timeline: While water main work should be finished within two months, authority official said, street paving will continue until September or October; street closures and detours will be likely

Why it’s important: Noting the inconvenience of the two projects happening simultaneously, officials said street paving is badly needed. Pavement warping has made certain sections of Market Street dangerous, council Vice President Neil Ketchum said. “We’ve pushed hard to get (PennDOT) to redo it; we cannot ask them to wait anymore.”

Budget: Council saw the first draft of a final budget for 2022 presented by borough staff. Currently the budget is projected to be $363,000 in the negative, even with around $200,000 in expected revenue increases and a decrease in expenditures of $169,000. President J. Marc Hershey said that more needs to be cut from various borough departments. “We need to keep squeezing,” he said. “We don’t want to have to go through this line by line.”

Tree request: Council denied a request made in October by the current owner of the former Moose Lodge on North Market Street to remove two trees that obstruct the marquee on the building, facing the street. President J. Marc Hershey echoed the concerns of many council members when he said it would set a bad precedent to grant such a request without an approved policy in place. Council member Jeff McCloud added that other towns do not remove trees unless they are dead, dying or dangerous. “We should follow that same policy,” he said.

Recognition: State Rep. Dave Hickernell, presented both state Senate and House proclamations lauding Mayor Chuck Mummert for having been named 2021 Mayor of the Year by the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania. Also, Hershey also recognized 25 years of service to the borough by Public Works Director Jeff Kinsey.