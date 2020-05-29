When: Elizabethtown borough council meeting, May 21.

What happened: Council moved to loosen restrictions on use of the Elizabethtown Borough Park. Three noncontiguous half-courts of basketball will be made playable, though the bathrooms will remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials however, are discouraging large pickup games. Police will continue to monitor the park to prevent large groups from congregating.

Public comment: Despite pleas from residents in attendance at the meeting to reopen the park for everyday use by children and families, the fun fort and other playground equipment will remain open under a “use at your own risk” policy as the borough does not have the means to sanitize the playground equipment.

Background: In mid-March, council closed Elizabethtown Borough Park to help slow the spread of COVID-19. All six basketball hoops were removed, the bathrooms were locked and playground equipment was roped off with caution tape. The park remained open to pedestrians.

What else: Council also authorized Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger to ask for a 90-day extension of a bid by Kinsley Construction for the renovation of historic borough-owned property at 56 N. Market St. for use as new municipal offices. The borough had tabled a decision in April after officials expressed concern about the financial impact of such large project with possible revenue losses due to COVID-19, noting the project would almost definitely require a tax increase.

Tax extension: Council voted to extend the base period for payment of property taxes until Nov. 30 of this year, in line with county taxes.

What’s next: Council meets on at 7 p.m. June 4.