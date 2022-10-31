When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: Council discussed a partnership with the Lions Club and reviewed playground upgrade plans.

Veterans: In partnership with the Lions Club, the borough would hang banners honoring Elizabethtown veterans on High and Market streets.

Fun Fort closure: In order to begin site work for a new playground, the Fun Fort at Elizabethtown Community Park will close at dusk Nov. 5 and demolition will begin. New play equipment will be installed this winter, and council hopes to have the playground reopened around Memorial Day 2023. Residents who wish to buy fence pickets to support the construction may pick them up at the site from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12. Residents should bring a Philips-head screwdriver to remove the boards.

Facade repair: Council heard an update on a building owner’s plans to repair a crumbling facade on East High Street. The crumbling facade required closing a public sidewalk along East High Street, between Market Street and Cherry Alley, because of safety concerns.

Grant: Council directed staff to apply for a state grant for riparian buffer restoration at Hickory Lane Park.

Budget update: Council met Oct. 13 for its first discussion of the new budget cycle. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger informed council that valuation of real property in the borough had increased 0.362% to just over $640 million (a $2 million increase). At that new valuation, borough property taxes would bring in around $3.1 million if the current millage rate is maintained for next year, assuming a 95% collection rate. Council will use this information to make decisions for the coming year’s budget.

What’s next: Council meets Nov. 3.