ELIZABETHTOWN

What: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Jan. 6.

New members: Having been sworn in earlier in the week, this was the first meeting for newly elected council members Lanty Moss and Jay Hynicker. J. Marc Hershey will remain as council president. Philip Clark will serve as vice president.

What happened: Council voted to direct Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger to represent the borough in the proposed National Opioid Settlement. The $26 billion nationwide settlement could bring up to $16 million to Lancaster County communities for use in addiction treatment and mitigation.

Study: Council also considered a study being conducted by the architectural firm currently designing renovations for borough facilities at Hanover Street and a nearby borough garage. The study would determine whether the firm Beers & Hoffman could claim tax benefits for meeting certain energy efficiency standards in the projects. At its last two meetings council has discussed the implications of the study. As a nontax-paying entity, the borough cannot claim any of the savings for a tax reduction, but council members insist the borough should get something in return for the architect earning a tax reduction as a result of a borough-financed project.

Appointments: Don Klinepeter was approved as interim emergency management director, and Michael Hench was appointed to the Elizabethtown Borough Civil Service Commission for a six-year term. At a Jan. 3 meeting, Tyler Hoover and Jenni Woodworth were both named to four-year terms with the Elizabethtown Planning Commission; Roger Powl, Eric Kopp II and John D. Barnhill II were named to the Zoning Hearing Board; Meade Bierly was named to a three-year term with the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services board; and Rebecca Denlinger will sit on both the Elizabethtown Development Authority and the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce boards.

What’s next: Council meets next at 7 p.m. Jan. 20.