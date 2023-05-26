When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, May 18.

What happened: Council approved a letter requesting technical assistance from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to study consolidation of police operations in the region. Along with other municipalities, the borough is seeking input on several scenarios, including one that would consider merging the Elizabethtown Borough and Northwest Regional Police departments.

Incentive program: Council also discussed the possibility of creating an incentive program for volunteer firefighters living in the borough. Income tax credits, property tax rebates and stipends are some of the options other municipalities have implemented or are considering, said Rebecca Denlinger, borough manager.

Quotable: President J. Marc Hershey said the practice is becoming more common. “There has been a ton of money poured into retention efforts over the past couple of years, but it hasn’t resulted in a flood of new recruits. The problem is getting worse,” he said.

Police accreditation: Chief Ed Cunningham informed council the department will be undergoing accreditation by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which would single it out as being in the top 10% of commonwealth police departments as measured by best practices in policy, procedure and training.

Vehicle thefts: The chief also noted there has been a recent increase in vehicle theft. “Eleven unlocked vehicles were hit in the last month,” he said. He reminded residents to lock their cars and not keep valuable items in their vehicles.

Bridge repairs: Two applications were approved to seek Community Development Block Grant funding from the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities for bridge projects. Spans at Hickory Lane and North Lime and South Chestnut streets will be repaired or replaced in 2024.

Vandalism: Following several vandalism incidents at bathroom facilities in Community Park, council approved the installation of security cameras.

Other business: Council heard a request for a waiver on parking requirements by Ocean State Job Lot, the tenant at the former Kmart location at South Market Street. The retailer hopes to secure Harbor Freight Tools and Planet Fitness franchises in the remaining space. Also, an owner of properties at 449 and 451 West High Street requested a postponement of a conditional use hearing until June 15. A developer is planning a 44-unit, five-story apartment building at the site. Concerns over parking are expected to be discussed.