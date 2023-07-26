When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, July 20.

What happened: Council unanimously approved a conditional use request from the Elizabethtown Area School District for its proposal to build a field house that could exceed 10,000 square feet on its campus at 600 E. High St. The approval followed a public hearing at the start of the meeting. Council member Jeffrey McCloud did not participate and abstained from the vote because he is a paid coach for two district athletic teams.

Background: The field house is part of proposed upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities that include a new track and artificial turf for the Thompson football field, along with a more accessible spectator entrance and improved emergency services access. The project’s high-end cost is $15 million, depending upon whether the school board chooses to build a two- or three-story field house. A three-story field house, with a weight room, would measure about 15,000 square feet. The school board will vote Aug. 8 to authorize seeking bids on the project. A vote on accepting or rejecting the bids is slated for the board’s Sept. 12 meeting.

Hearing: School district consultant Hugh Cadzow of ELA Group said the project would be in an institutional zone. He noted the borough’s zoning board granted variances for the building’s elevation and setback. The maximum height for an accessory building in that zone is 20 feet; a three-story field house would be 32.5 feet. The building would be 70 feet from the rear property line rather than the required 100 feet. Cadzow said the new facility would consolidate the district’s athletic activities for sports teams and physical education. The existing number of parking spaces is sufficient. Plans call for two bus spaces for visiting sports teams behind the field house.

Lighting: Council President Marc Hershey and resident Juana Ritchey, who lives across the street from the field, asked about plans for controlling light pollution. Cadzow said the field house would have downward shining LED lights with pedestrian-scale lighting around the track. No new field lights are planned. The approved conditions include the requirement to provide a lighting plan that prevents light pollution.

Conditional use denial: Without comment, council unanimously denied a conditional use request from DeRosa Capital 7 of Trenton, New Jersey, which is seeking to build a five-story, 44-unit apartment complex at 449 and 451 W. High St., next to the Lofts at Savoy. The developer, which also owns the Savoy building, was seeking a 20% reduction in the number of required parking spaces for both units; a conditional use hearing was held June 15. Asked about the denial after the meeting, Clark cited parking as the main concern.

Military banners: Council approved the placement of military banners on utility poles starting at Market Square and extending onto North and South Market streets and East and West High streets. A project of the Elizabethtown Lions Club, the banners will showcase veterans’ names, photos, service branches and years. So far, there is community interest for 150 to 175 banners, club member Greg Hitz Sr. said. He anticipates the banners will be hung by Veterans Day in November. Joseph Sharpe of the Elizabethtown American Legion said the Legion would fund banners for two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, both deceased: Robert D. Reem (Marine Corps, Korean War) and William D. Port (Army, Vietnam War). Hershey and council Vice President Phil Clark thanked the club.

Quotable: “I think since I’ve been on council, there’s been one comment I’ve heard from more and more people: Why don’t we have banners like other towns do for the veterans?” Clark said.

One-way traffic: Pamela Roberts, planning and zoning director, reported that borough engineers completed a traffic study on the feasibility of one-way traffic on West Willow Street, from North Poplar toward North Market Street, and on West Washington Street, from South Market Street toward South Poplar Street. The study showed those changes would be a “reasonable combination to do,” Roberts said. The borough’s next step is to contact Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to revise the Willow Street traffic signal permit.

Discussion: Council member Thomas Shaud questioned whether Washington Street could be one way toward Market Street because of traffic congestion during ballgames by the GEARS building on Poplar Street. Hershey said that with parking currently on both sides of Washington, it’s difficult for two vehicles to pass each other, so another option is to restrict parking to one side. He noted vehicles can travel down Poplar to Union Street, where there is a traffic light at Market — a state road. Council agreed to consult with PennDOT.

Sale of building: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said that the former public works building, 101 Plum St., was considered for storage and training space for the police department. However, staff determined it would not meet those needs. Council agreed to recommend the property be appraised to sell. The commercially zoned building is surrounded by R-2 residential zoning.