When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Council approved a pay request of $19,021 by Flyway Excavating for repair of two bridges on Masonic Drive and gave an extension until June 2023 for final plans associated with new residential development at 1376 Campus Road. (Only a portion of the entrance to the development lies within the borough; the remainder is in Mount Joy Township.)

Police: Chief of Police Ed Cunningham noted that recent grant funding has allowed the department to conduct pedestrian safety and safety belt checks that he termed “successful.” Also, following a spate of recent inside-job business thefts, Cunningham said he feels confident that arrests will be made soon.

Parks: In response to a survey placed on the borough’s website in September, 587 residents gave feedback on the future of the playground at Elizabethtown Community Park.

Quotable: “97% of respondents said the park contributes to the quality of life in the borough, but most recognize it is time for an update,” Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said.

Details: The current Fun Fort is over 30 years old. In November the borough plans to place orders for $309,000 in new equipment. Design and engineering for the new site is expected to cost $218,000 and installation will cost around $216,000. Council President J. Marc Hershey has pushed for a Memorial Day 2023 opening for the new playground, though supply chain and other issues may delay hitting that target, he admitted. Residents who wish to claim fence pickets from the current Fun Fort should check the borough website or Facebook page for details in the coming days.

Trash and recycling: Council approved a bid for trash and recycling hauling from Noble Environmental that will result in higher trash bills to residents starting next year. Currently, household units pay $232 annually for hauling and disposal or recycling of waste. Increased hauling costs will add to an expected rise in disposal fees from Lancaster County solid Waste Management Authority. “We can expect the total will be above $300 per household unit,” said Denlinger.

What’s next: Council meets again on Oct. 20.