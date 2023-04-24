When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, April 20.

What happened: Council approved the suspension of parking meter enforcement on High Street, Vine Alley, and behind the library for municipal primary day on May 16. The Elizabethtown Public Library will be used as a polling place for Ward 3. Council discussed the possibility of repeating the suspension of enforcement for the general election.

Other business: Council approved a 13-month contract for electrical services with IGS Energy for .072 cents per kilowatt-hour. Also approved was an ordinance to lower the weight limit of a bridge on Apple Alley from 25 tons to 12 tons, as well as the application for a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant of $500,000 to defray the costs of planned watershed restoration at Hickory Lane Park.

Budget: With one quarter of the year complete, staff and council reviewed budget priorities and revenues. Rebecca Denlinger, borough manager, remarked that higher interest rates have been helpful to borough accounts. In the discussion, council approved allocating another $300,000 of $1.2 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funding to the park redevelopment project, bringing the total to $650,000 or about half of the borough’s total ARPA amount.

Zoning: Council offered no comment on a variance request from the owner of a property at 29 South Market Street. A youth ministry organization seeks to add a woodworking shop at the location. On a second zoning application — by the owner of a property at 451 West High Street to build a five-story, 44-unit apartment complex with retail — council expressed concern over a request to waive a requirement for on-site parking. Both requests will be decided by the Elizabethtown Zoning Hearing Board.