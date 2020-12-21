When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Dec. 17, with some council members and borough officials at council chambers and others joining remotely.

What happened: Council unanimously approved the appointment of member Neil Ketchum to the Elizabethtown Community Services Authority for a five-year term beginning Dec. 30. The authority is a cooperative between local municipalities for the management of property used by Greater Elizabethtown Recreation and Community Services and other nonprofits. Ketchum abstained from the vote.

Background: Ketchum was recommended by Council President J. Marc Hershey after the decision to appoint a new member to the authority was tabled at a previous meeting when council members could not agree on a recommendation.

Hershey said Ketchum had been instrumental in recent efforts to negotiate a new five-year agreement with the three other municipalities that together fund GEARS and make up the authority. As stated at previous expects major capital projects in the coming years will be required on the authority-owned property on South Poplar Street. Ketchum joins fellow council member Bill Troutman on the authority.

Police: At the recommendation of police Chief Ed Cunningham, council confirmed Jack Lachance as a full-time officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department. The department now consists of 14 full-time officers after the recent resignation of Officer Alex Reed. Council recently directed Cunningham to begin seeking another officer to replace Reed.

Extension: Council unanimously approved a 120-day extension on a land development plan filed by Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. The church, on Mount Joy Street, is planning a 19,000-square-foot expansion to the first floor of the building and the addition of 46 parking spaces.

— John Duffy

