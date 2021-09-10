When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 2.

What happened: After receiving requests from property owners in the downtown area, Borough Council discussed changing zoning regulations in certain circumstances to allow for short-term accommodation rentals by owner-operators of downtown businesses. Council directed borough staff to investigate the possible change with the input of legal counsel.

Background: Currently, a business owner who also owns the building housing a business must occupy the first of any residential units attached and are permitted to rent any additional units as apartments. Short-term rentals of 30 days or less are not permitted in the zone.

Why it matters: Council members suggested the change would create additional revenue for some business owners. However, it was noted, an increase in short-term rentals may result in a decline of long-term housing in the borough. Officials also noted several multi-unit buildings have been converted into single-family residences.

Trash fee: Following an analysis of recent expenditures and revenues for trash and recycling services, Borough Council agreed to consider increasing the fee per housing unit from $216 to $224 annually, though it directed borough staff to investigate various pricing options. The cost of hauling has increased $8, borough staff said. The increase would be necessary to bring the program out of deficit and hedge against another expected increase in 2023.

Police labor contract: Council unanimously approved the terms of a five-year draft labor contract with officers of the Elizabethtown Police Department for 2022-26, including wage schedule and benefits. No additional details about the terms of the contract were available at publication time.

Capital improvement plan: Council viewed, but did not publicly disclose, a draft plan of major capital improvement projects anticipated in the coming years. Needs include the renovation of police headquarters at 600 N. Hanover St., which also houses the borough offices, as well as improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, parks projects and the replacement of two police vehicles.

Appointment: Council considered the appointment of resident John E. Barnhill to the Elizabethtown Borough Zoning Hearing Board as an alternate member effective immediately. The position of alternate member is currently vacant and expires on Dec. 21 of this year. As no member of council knows Barnhill, council President J. Marc Hershey asked Borough Council to arrange a meeting with the applicant before voting on the matter.

What’s next: Council meets again Sept. 15.