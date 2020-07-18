When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, July 16.

What happened: At its first meeting with all members and the mayor in attendance since March, Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce requested a one-time waiver of the borough’s open container law prohibiting alcoholic beverage in public. The group would like to allow beer and wine to be sold at an upcoming event.

Details: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger informed council about plans by the Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce to hold a “Fair in the Square” from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 as a way to support local businesses and provide a family-friendly summer event in lieu of the canceled Elizabethtown Fair. The event will feature food trucks, entertainment, a police dunk tank and carnival games located at various businesses in the downtown.

Police input: Chief Ed Cunningham said police will be present at the event and suggested limiting the waiver to the hours of the event and only the area in town where the fair will be taking place. Council member Bill Troutman suggested a ticket system to limit consumption.

Concern: Council President J. Marc Hershey expressed concern that such a waiver might set a precedent that could lead to council having to approve many more such events.

What’s next: Council requested Denlinger to invite chamber planners to the next council meeting on Aug. 6 to further discuss the event.

Budget crunch: Hershey cautioned that given the recession and COVID-19 shutdowns, budget planning will be difficult.

Quotable: “I hope we can do this budget without any millage rate increase at all,” Hershey said.

PennDOT talks: Council approved an annual winter traffic services agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for snow removal at a cost of $112,000 over the next five years. Also, council directed borough staff to seek a solution with PennDOT to fix deteriorating pavement on South Market Street at the intersection of East College Avenue to the top of the hill near Mount Tunnel Cemetery.