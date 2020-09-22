When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 17.

Budget: Though all borough departments have been searching for savings since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March, according to Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger, there will be significant revenue reductions to support the 2021 budget. Council has stated repeatedly it intends to “hold the line” on taxes given the continued economic difficulty faced by many residents.

What’s next: Meetings in September and October will include more detailed budget discussions. The funding of several future capital projects will need to be prioritized for the coming fiscal year, staff advised council. Projects to be potentially impacted are renovations to borough recreation equipment, assessment of the riparian buffer at Elizabethtown Community Park, needed maintenance to six bridges under borough responsibility, as well as possible maintenance on a vacant borough-owned property at 56 N. Market St.

GEARS agreement: After several months of work, council received a draft agreement of a new five-year agreement between the four area municipalities that support the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services. Council members expressed concerns the agreement failed to address certain problems between the GEARS board and the municipal authority that owns the property GEARS uses.

Police: Council approved a grant application for by 10 body cameras for submission by police Chief Ed Cunningham. If awarded, the $28,000 grant would require a $14,000 match by the borough.