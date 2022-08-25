When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Aug. 18. Member Jeff McCloud absent.

What happened: Borough staff continues to consider options to replace the Fun Fort at Elizabethtown Central Park. Council anticipates the builder will present plans at the Sept. 15 meeting. In the meantime, residents can offer input through a survey on the borough website over four weeks.

Quotable: “We know this is a much-loved place in our community and we want the residents to have some say in what comes next,” said Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger.

EMS authority: Council President J. Marc Hershey reminded residents of two upcoming public meetings on the proposed new regional EMS authority: Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road in Manheim, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Both meetings are at 7 p.m. Residents will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed new partnership between 12 municipalities.

Grant applications: Council directed borough staff to apply for grants to help defray costs of several upcoming projects from various state and federal sources: $375,0000 for bridge costs associated with establishing the anticipated new emergency medical authority; $244,000 for improvements on the borough-owned wastewater treatment plan (six projects totaling $3.2 million are listed as priorities for 2023); and $1.5 million for renovations and adaptive reuse of borough-owned property at 56 N. Market St.

Ordinances: Council approved changes to the borough’s stormwater management ordinance. The changes are meant to comply with new requirements by the Pennsylvania Department of the Environment. Votes on changes to ordinances on parking and streets/sidewalks are planned in September.

Land development: Council approved a 30-day extension for land development plans of Market Street Square (the shopping center formerly anchored by K-Mart) and gave final approval for land development plans for the entrance portion of a residential building project at 1376 Campus Road. The development itself lies in Mount Joy Township.

Pizza with Police: Following three successful Cones with Cops events this summer— over 600 portions of ice cream were served — Chief Ed Cunningham announced that police will be giving our free slices of pizza Sept. 14 outside Elizabethtown High School.

What’s next: Council next meets 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.