When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Jan. 21.

What happened: Council decided to keep in place the emergency declaration issued last March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting some surrounding municipalities have rescinded their declarations in the past month. Council will likely keep their declaration in place so long as the state does, President J. Marc Hershey said.

Late fees: Early last year council passed a resolution to temporarily suspend fees and penalties assessed on late sewage and trash bills. By unanimous consent, council chose to reinstate those fees with the April billing cycle. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said the suspension of fees resulted in no serious decline in revenue and delinquencies did not sharply increase during the time the fees were suspended.

Parking meters: Council took no action to reinstate enforcement of parking meters in town. Council instructed police Chief Ed Cunningham to suspend ticketing of cars parked on expired meters in March of last year. The moratorium was extended through the holiday season, as is typical. Council member Neil Ketchum expressed a desire to hear input on the downtown business community before making a decision on starting up enforcement again.

Contracts: Council approved seeking a request for proposal of engineering consulting services to aid the borough in traffic engineering, stormwater and other similar projects. Denlinger expressed that the desire to seek new bids is not a reflection of the services provided by Hanover Engineering, the borough’s current engineering consultant. “We are inviting them to make a proposal as well.”