When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, May 4.

What happened: Council approved an agreement for the borough to serve as the pass-through agency for an Elizabethtown College grant that would allow for expansion of the physician’s assistant program facilities.

By the numbers: The grant would be funded through the commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. According to Elizabethtown College’s office of public affairs, the application is for a $1.3 million grant for a $2.7 million project. Any costs incurred by the borough will be covered by the college.

Credit release: Council also agreed to a final credit release for the Village Green apartment project. The borough engineer and staff confirmed all elements of the project were completed.

Police: Police Chief Ed Cunningham and Officer Mike Goshen presented a new tactical system and ballistic vest carrier for officers.

Background: The system will allow officers to reduce the approximately 30 pounds of gear they carry on their hips by distributing some of the weight across the chest.

Cost: Cunningham said he budgeted $5,000 for the purchase of the vest carrier, and the officer’s association agreed to contribute the remaining balance to outfit all members of the department. Each carrier and vest costs around $400.

Quotable: “This will eliminate the possibility that an officer might accidentally reach for their service weapon instead of their taser,” Cunningham said.

Police fleet: The chief also proposed a change in the way the borough purchases patrol vehicles for the department. Currently, the borough buys vehicles on a rotating basis every five years. Cunningham claims this has led to a high annual maintenance cost, and the tendency to use vehicles longer than is ideal. The department has had to replace three transmissions in the last year alone, he said.

Solution: He proposed engaging in a long-term lease/purchase contract for a new fleet. The borough would buy four unmarked vehicles from Northwest Regional Police Department and lease six new, marked vehicles at $98,000 a year for four years. Currently, it costs up to $70,000 to purchase a new car and convert one patrol vehicle to an unmarked car.

Comments: Cunningham said the move would help increase fleet efficiency, give the department an entirely new fleet every four years and save on maintenance costs. The resale price would improve as well. President J. Marc Hershey expressed his concern about the fleet being started from scratch. “I’m nervous about the logistics of rotating all those vehicles at the same time.” No decision was made.

Code enforcement: In accordance with recent ordinance changes, borough staff sought approval from council to continue enforcement of structure and property-maintenance code violations at 474 W. High Street. The property has been an issue since 2010. Staff members are working with the owners to find resources to fix problems, but council approved further legal action if necessary.