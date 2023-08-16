What: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Council members heard development plans from Mars Wrigley concerning improvements planned at the Bainbridge Street candy factory, which included a request for a variance of height restrictions. New refrigeration and access elevator height will exceed the borough ordinance. Council had no objections to the plans.

Subdivision: A developer planning to construct two duplex units on Maize Drive will be required to renumber 22 existing homes on the street, council decided. For public safety considerations, the numbering must remain consistent, council told the developer. The original developer of the property — not the applicant — had skipped over the two lots, which they did not own.

Winter roads: Council approved renewal of a winter maintenance agreement with the state Department of Transportation for winter maintenance of state-owned roads. The borough will be paid $18,000 for snow removal on Market Street, Route 743 and High Street inside the borough limits.

Consultants: Borough staff informed council they are still going through responses from firms seeking to contract for auditing services as well as information technology.

What’s next: Council next meets on Aug. 17.