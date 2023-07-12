When: Elizabethtown Borough council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Upon the advice of borough engineering consultants, council rejected all bids for stormwater improvements at the public works building on South Market Street.

Why it matters: All three proposals exceeded the $50,000 budgeted by council. The lowest bid was more than twice the anticipated cost.

Background: The borough’s previous engineering consultant had established the need for updates to stormwater improvements on the site, but the project was not prioritized when the borough changed to a new consultant.

What’s next: Council recommended starting the project from scratch with new engineers.

Train station: Council heard updates from borough staff on parking improvements to the train station lot. Staff is preparing an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and contractor HNTB. Pending council approval, the borough will pay an estimated $577,000 for a kiosk payment system and security cameras. PennDOT will pay for the project through the borough because Elizabethtown owns half of the parking area outright and leases the other half from Amtrak. Following completion, PennDOT will reimburse the borough for its costs. The borough will continue to be responsible for the lot maintenance, including snow removal.

Budget update: With half the year completed, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger informed council that budgeted revenue and expenditures are where they should be. So far, the borough has collected 74% of its anticipated revenue and made 41% of its expenditures. In addition to anticipated revenue, the borough received another $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Council had agreed to spend that on park renovation.

Quotable: “Interest earnings are doing much better than expected after several years of low rates, and building permits are doing better than we expected,” Denlinger said.

Zoning applications: Three applications with the borough’s planning and zoning board were presented to council. Mars Wrigley is seeking to replace a refrigeration system at its site on Brown Street, requiring construction of a 142-foot permanent stair and elevator tower, which is well above the limit of 75 feet in an industrial zone. The Elizabethtown Area School District is seeking to build a 32.5-foot field house, which is 12.5 feet over the height limit in the institutional zone. A third application was from a resident hoping to add a permeable surface patio that is in excess of the coverage limit. Council does not approve or deny zoning applications but offers input for the zoning board to consider.

