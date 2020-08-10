When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: Council heard from developers of a proposed AutoZone to be built on South Market Street, south of Groff Avenue. Discussion focused on requested exceptions for setback and stormwater rules in the zoning code, as well as concerns over light pollution and disturbances to adjoining residential properties. The project has been underway since 2018.

Fair on the Square: Organizers for the Aug. 20 “Fair on the Square” event spoke to council to discuss plans for keeping attendees and businesses safe during the one-day event meant to fill the gap left by the cancellation of the Elizabethtown Fair. It will run from 4 to 8 p.m. The hope is to boost businesses and give a chance for churches and nonprofits to still be able to raise funds as they do at the end of summer at the fairgrounds. Police Chief Edward Cunningham said he had been working closely with planners about security and crowd control. The event planners have secured a special event permit for policing. An earlier request of council by planners to suspend for one day the borough’s ordinance against open containers to allow outdoor beer consumption at the event is no longer being pursued.

GEARS: Council also discussed the need for adjustments to the Greater Elizabethtown Area Community & Recreation Services contract agreement. Up for renewal this October, the regional partnership has seen the defection of the Elizabethtown Area School District and Conoy Township in recent years. Discussion centered around the length of the contract and the need to rectify questions of the authority’s ownership of property now that two of the partners have left. The GEARS board had hoped participants would agree to a 10-year contract. Several municipalities said they would be more comfortable with a three- or five-year contract. GEARS is marking its 20th year.

COVID-19: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger announced the borough will be receiving $56,917 in county-allocated coronavirus relief funding to cover additional safety and operating costs associated with COVID-19. Money was determined based on the population of the borough.

Next: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the borough building, 600 S. Hanover St.