When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting Jan. 7.

What happened: Council heard a presentation by developer Datra LLC, of Annville, on plans for the redevelopment of a vacant commercial/light industrial property at 31 N. Spruce St. The developer is seeking a zoning variance on the property in order to convert two conjoined buildings into a combination of multiple short-stay furnished apartments and office spaces.

Background: The property, at the corner of North Spruce Street and Snyder Avenue, was home to Simon’s Candy Co. for 50 years. Production there ended in 2009. Most recently, the site was occupied by a heating and air conditioning installation company, according to real estate listings. The 18,000-square-foot property was purchased by Datra for $450,000 in July.

Details: If approved, the apartments would include one-, two- and three-bedroom units for short-term rent, between 30 and 180 days. Plans presented include additional landscaping to “soften” the site’s appearance, refacing of the buildings, and additional window space to make it appropriate for living space. A reconfigured parking pad will result in a reduction in nonpervious surface area. Office spaces will be between 500 and 600 square feet. Both the developer and some members of council insisted they do not want the apartment units to be occupied by college students.

What’s next: Council will pass the developer’s application for variance onto the borough zoning board for further action.

Quotable: “When I drove past it one day and saw it was for sale, I was worried it would become another building to fall into disrepair, but I am excited to see these new plans for the property,” Councilmember Jeff McCloud said.

Coming up: Council’s next meeting is Jan. 21. Council President J. Marc Hershey announced that the meeting will be followed by an executive session. While members of council are currently permitted to attend meetings remotely due to the risks still presented by COVID-19, he encouraged all members to attend in person “given the conversation we will have to have.”