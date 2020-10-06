When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: Elizabethtown College representatives apprised Borough Council about a number of capital projects underway on campus, most notably the Master’s Center.

Council concerns: Borough officials noted the college nearly missed a deadline for extending a conditional use permit for anticipated improvements to the Master’s Center. “We had to contact you,” said council member Neil Ketchum, adding he had concerns about other pieces of planning “if you’re not able to keep up with a lend development deadline.” Council President J. Marc Hershey noted that the conditional use permit granted by council was almost two years old, and that further delays would force added expenses on the borough. Changing regulations on stormwater management in the coming years may add additional difficulties, council noted.

College response: Caroline Lalvani, director of community affairs and college special events, explained plans for the Master’s Center were complicated not only by COVID-19 but by the difficulty of predicting enrollment into the coming years.

Sidewalk delay: The conversation also included discussion of a stalled agreement for the college to build sidewalks along Campus Road. Lalvani explained that the college had been unable to secure grant funding but was seeking additional funds. “If this can’t be paid through a grant, then the college will have to find the money internally,” Hershey concluded.

Other business: Council approved the widening of the intersection at North Market Street and Linden Avenue. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is recommending a wider right turn lane from Linden Avenue going north on North Market Street. Increased truck traffic is expected from a proposed 1.7-million-square-foot warehouse in nearby Londonderry Township. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2021. Borough approval was required in order to move utility poles. This will not be a borough-funded project.

What’s next: Council will meet Oct. 15.