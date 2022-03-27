When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, March 17.

What happened: In a reversal of a unanimous vote made at its March 3 meeting, council decided to accept a payment plan offered by a landlord owing over $15,000 in accumulated sewer fees to the borough.

Background: Jay Lehman Jr., owner of a three-unit property, had offered to pay the amount back over 24 months. Council rejected the offer over concerns of precedent.

Redo: At the request of Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger, the item was again added to the March 17 meeting agenda. Denlinger, who was not present at the March 3 meeting, said she had called each council member individually to have the item reconsidered. Lehman had been the only landowner among a handful contacted to respond to a borough invitation to negotiate for repayment of late fees, Denlinger said. Council unanimously reversed its earlier rejection of the offer. The previous action would have immediately invalidated the property’s rental license.

Quotable: “This way we don’t have to see anyone get evicted,” council member Phillip Clark said.

What renters need to know: Council member Lanty Moss asked if the borough has any obligation to inform tenants that the unpaid sewer bill problem is going on with their landlord. “We’re not in the kind of relationship with the tenant as we are with the property owner,” said council President J. Marc Hershey. “That’s something the property owner should do.”

New businesses: Council approved the final land development plan for an AutoZone to be constructed on South Market Street across from Giant. Council also made recommendations to the planning and zoning board on a property at 620 Groff Ave. requesting a setback variance and a property at 242 E. Plum St. seeking to open a hair salon as a home business.

Police: Having successfully completed one year of probationary service, Michael Goshen and Nathan Brandt were both accepted as officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department. Police Chief Police Ed Cunningham said both have performed “exceptionally well” over the last year.

Downtown investment: Council unanimously passed two resolutions seeking state grants for projects related to downtown redevelopment: $150,000 to draft a downtown redevelopment plan in partnership with area stakeholders and the Elizabethtown Development Authority to provide $15,000 in matching funds; and $230,000 for crosswalk improvements, wayfinding signs, and replacement of the marquee on the old Moose Lodge, currently operated by House of the Rock Ministries. A match of $25,000 will be provided by the ministry.

GEARS vacancy: With the death of Meade Bierly late in February council is seeking a borough resident to serve on the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services Board.

Softball fence: The borough signed a memorandum of understanding with the Elizabethtown Area School Board to erect a temporary outfield fence on the softball field at Elizabethtown Park. The school district will purchase, maintain and store the fence when not in use.

What’s next: Council next meets April 7.