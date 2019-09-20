When: Council meeting, Sept. 19.
What happened: Council approved a land development plan for an addition of more than 10,000 square feet to Esbenshade Hall at Elizabethtown College for a new physician assistant program.
Water and sewer: Council approved a condition that the college provide evidence of adequate water and sewer capacity to accommodate any potential enrollment increase.
Construction: Council approved several change orders for the new public works garage building. Borough Manager Roni Ryan said the total cost of the project has risen to about $3.9 million, up from about $3.7 million in the original contract.
Police: Council approved the hiring of Jack Lachance as a probationary police officer effective Dec. 30; he is to replace an officer who retired. Lachance had completed an internship with the police department in summer 2018; he is not starting until Dec. 30 because he is still completing his studies at the police academy.
Fireworks: Council approved an application from Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church to hold a fireworks display Dec. 31. The fireworks will be at 7 p.m., which has been customary for years in Elizabethtown; that time is midnight in Elizabethtown’s sister city of Letterkenny, Ireland.