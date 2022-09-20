When: Elizabethtown Area school board workshop meeting, Sept. 13. All school board members were present.

What happened: Caroline Lalvani, educational planning committee chair, asked other board members to review materials relating to a citizen’s request to remove the book “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews from the high school/middle school library because of vulgar, obscene and sexual content. Materials include minutes of meetings when the book was discussed, documents about Supreme Court law, input from the district’s solicitor and citizen comments. Lalvani also asked board members to familiarize themselves with the book.

What’s next: The board will discuss the request to remove the book at the Oct. 11 workshop meeting and vote on the matter at the Oct. 25 action meeting. Lalvani said this is the first time the board has considered such a request.

Quotable: “So we want to take this seriously. We want to look at it as comprehensively as we can,” said Lalvani.

Previous decisions: In April, parent Tina Wilson submitted a formal request to remove the book. That request was reviewed by a committee of district educators, who decided the book should remain in the high school/middle school Instructional Media Center. That decision, issued in late May, was appealed to Superintendent Michele Balliet, who in early July agreed with the committee’s decision. The next step is reconsideration by the school board. The book is on a list of books flagged for mature content. Parents and guardians can opt their students out of accessing those books.

Background: At a school board meeting last November, a man read an excerpt where the characters discuss performing oral sex on a female. He said his 11-year-old daughter had checked out the book, and he called on the superintendent to resign. Balliet apologized, and the book was removed temporarily while district officials assessed the situation. The man reportedly gave a false name, and district officials have found no evidence that he has a child in the district. The book has been a topic of public comment at subsequent meetings, with residents arguing to both remove it and keep it.

Public comment: Wilson spoke first but didn’t mention her request to remove “Me and Earl.” Instead, she complained about a display of banned and challenged books, including some on the flagged list, in the high/school middle school library, describing it as “obscene forbidden fruit.” She also stated that “opt-out doesn’t work.” Wilson said the librarian “has to go,” claiming she seems intent on giving students age-inappropriate books, “parents’ wishes be damned.”

More comments: Wilson also spoke against proposed federal Title IX regulations that would enhance protections for LGBTQ students, saying that transgender girls could compete in girls’ sports and use girls’ restrooms and locker rooms. While she understands that transgender youths feel they are the opposite sex, allowing biological males such access into “our young girls’ most personal and private places is unconscionable,” she said. In response, Kelly Fuddy maintained there should be more concern for a trans girl having to use a boys’ locker room. “That’s where the real danger is,” she said.

Book comments: Several citizens spoke against banning books. Kimberly Lowe described a 1982 Supreme Court decision, which recognized the First Amendment rights of students to access information and ideas. Cassandra Mora, who grew up in the district, described how reassuring it was to have the Instructional Media Center and noted that not all children can access a public library.

Quotable: “The information contained in books is immeasurable,” said Mora. “Any efforts to restrict books should be met with intense scrutiny. There is inherent value in all of the books placed by our librarians. I trust them to include books that each student can connect with.”

Policies: Michael Martin, policy chair, reported changes to the use of citations in proposed policies in response to concerns expressed by Theia Hofstetter at the Aug. 23 meeting. He also presented two proposed policies that will be up for first-reading approval at the Sept. 27 action meeting. A minor change to policy 802, school organization, would reflect that sixth grade is now in the middle school. But an updated policy 913 would prohibit non-school organizations/groups/individuals, such as GEARS and the Boys Club, from distributing fliers in the schools for programs and events, as they do now.

Policy rationale: The district, Martin said, may not exercise viewpoint discrimination, which could create a distracting controversial situation. It also creates more work for district staff. But to create a “softer landing” for these organization, the effective date would be Jan. 1. And the district can create a flier on alternative ways to promote events, such as through Facebook and the chamber of commerce or community posting boards. “We are in 2022, and there are many ways to digitally promote events,” Martin said.

Citizen feedback: Alisha Runkle said she likes the non-school fliers that are sent home with her children and fears that, without them, they could miss out on fun opportunities. Doug Lamb agreed. But he also wondered if the same approach of providing other options could be taken with controversial books. “If you really want to have your kids read these books, here are your avenues to do it,” he said, mentioning Kindle books or the public library.

Building sale: The board went into a brief voting session and unanimously approved a proposal from the Hess Auction Group for selling the now-closed Rheems and Mill Road elementary school buildings plus the Mill Road environmental center. The public auctions would take place after a seven-week advertising campaign.

Other business: Among the items to be voted on at the Sept. 27 meeting is a sponsorship agreement with Market Street Sports Group and UPMC Pinnacle for a scoreboard sign; this is a three-year continuation of an existing $5,000 agreement. The board also will vote on a memorandum of understanding with TeenHope to perform voluntary mental health screenings at the high school.