When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a 2023-24 school calendar that will return the first day of school to the Monday following the Elizabethtown Fair. The first day of school for grades one through 12 will be Aug. 28, with kindergarten students starting on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The last day of school will be Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Background: In 2021 and 2022, school began during the week of the fair held on district-owned property adjacent to athletic fields and East High Street Elementary School. Before that, school typically started the Monday following fair week. The reason for starting earlier was that instruction at the beginning of the year is more beneficial than after Memorial Day. But at the Jan. 10 meeting, some board members expressed concern that the four early-dismissal days during fair week were a burden for families who needed to find childcare and that FFA students involved at the fair were missing school. Another lamented losing a community tradition of starting school after the fair. In the chosen calendar, only Aug. 28 will be a half-day that first week, with the remaining three early-dismissal dates placed throughout the year.

Trauma counseling: The board voted 8-1 to approve a contract with Empower the Mind LLC of Pottsville to provide trauma-related counseling services at East High Street and Rheems elementary schools and Bear Creek School for the second half of this school year, at a cost of $15,120. These same school-based outpatient services, already budgeted for, had been provided by GHR since 2019, but the contractor can no longer provide the services because of personnel challenges. Danielle Lindemuth voted against the contract.

Discussion: Lindemuth said taking care of mental health is “extremely important” but cited the need to be fiscally responsible and avoid an additional burden on taxpayers, which she likened to “death by a thousand cuts.” She asked if students can be referred to outside counseling services. Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent for student support services, answered yes, but that relies on an agency’s capacity to take the student and the family following through. He confirmed that school counselors are not certified to deal with trauma. Schwarzman also said that grant money from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is paying the cost for the remainder of this school year and next year. Board member James Emery, who said he supports the “crucial” program, called that “great news,” but said he would like to see the program implemented permanently. Michael Martin, board vice president, said the program is a good investment and could prevent more costly interventions later.

Quotable: “When a student’s going through a trauma, they’re not in a position to be educated or to learn,” said Martin, noting that in-school counseling could enable a student to return to the classroom sooner. “Our ability to help them at the time that they need it, when they are at risk, could have a profound impact on the direction, the chart, the course of their life. That one moment in time could make a difference for the rest of their life,” he added.

Citizen input: During public comment, Theia Hofstetter called mental health screenings “essential,” but she said “it is not the school district and taxpayer’s responsibility to provide treatment for these issues.” Judy Bentz, a former counselor at Elizabethtown Area High School, noted that the U.S. Surgeon General has issued an advisory on the youth mental health crisis. She described school-based counseling an “excellent resource.” Kristy Moore also advocated for the program, saying that a student’s basic needs must be met first. She added that some students don’t have access to outside resources, and sometimes the family causes the trauma. “The suggestion that counseling is not a school’s responsibility and should be provided by a student’s family is not only cruel, it’s out of touch and unrealistic,” Moore said.

Resignation: In approving the personnel report, the board accepted the resignation of Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, effective March 24. Forry said after the meeting he will become the chief financial officer with the Penn Manor School District.

Other business: In a consensus vote, the board approved items discussed Jan. 10, including the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s 2023-24 budget for which Elizabethtown’s share is $1.36 million plus $68,820 for bond repayment. The 16 participating school districts are contributing $15.99 million, a 4.9% increase, toward the total $23.5 million LCCTC budget. The board also approved three new middle school courses (computer science, STEM and project-based literacy). The board accepted a black bear mount for the middle school bus lobby; the black bear is the district’s mascot.