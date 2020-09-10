When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Balliet said the district hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 cases since school opened Aug. 31 for a four-day week and resumed Sept. 8 after the Labor Day holiday. Balliet said the district met the daunting challenges of reopening and praised the efforts of all those who made it possible. But, she added, success will not be taken for granted but measured one day and one week at a time.

Background: Students in grades seven through 12 follow a hybrid model of in-person and online learning to decrease the chance of COVID transmission. Students in kindergarten through sixth grades not signed up for EASD Online are attending full time and in person.

Quotable: “I was extremely thrilled to see all the unique and varied ways which teaching and learning were taking place in our schools and online, and I think our staff needs to be commended for that,” Balliet said.

Sports: Athletic director Bill Templin discussed the recent change in state guidelines now allowing spectators at student athletic events. While state legislation has been proposed that would tie attendance to a percentage of a facility’s capacity, currently, the number of persons allowed at outdoor events is 250 and at indoor events, 25, including athletes, coaches, officials and other personnel.

Spectator rules: Templin said that at this time, spectators will be restricted to parents and guardians. Spectators must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Markings to help people maintain 6 feet of distance are being placed on fields and in stadium bleachers. Would-be spectators who don’t feel well should stay home. Spectator tickets will be given to student athletes to give to parents and guardians, Templin said.

Breakdown by sport: For football games, only home fans will be allowed, but varsity games will be livestreamed. For other sports, including tennis, cross country and field hockey, which typically draw fewer spectators, fans from the competing schools may attend. Because volleyball is inside, with a 25-person limit, no spectators will be allowed, but matches will be livestreamed. Also, the marching band will perform, but not at the football games. Rather, band performances will be on Thursdays, with those parents and guardians allowed to watch.