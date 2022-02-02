When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: School board members heard from several citizens, including students, concerned that a possible $1 million reduction in the district’s budget would result in the loss of sports and arts programs.

Background: At the Jan. 11 meeting, five of the nine board members agreed to ask the administration to come up with $1 million in potential budget cuts to avoid a property tax increase. The request was initiated by board member Michael Martin, who said he is advocating for those who struggle to pay property taxes.

Petition: Adrian Grosh, a junior at Elizabethtown Area High School, created an online petition opposing the cuts. Addressing the board, Grosh said the petition had received over 1,100 signatures at that point. He said the cuts would threaten elective and Advanced Placement offerings, and that taxpayers have a duty to provide students with a good education.

Quotable: “If the district cuts programs to save on taxes, it displays an unwillingness to invest in the future of the students of the district,” Grosh said. He added that decreased educational opportunities would make the district less appealing to families as a place to live, resulting in lower property values. “Please don’t let short-term thinking lead to a bad long-term outcome,” he pleaded.

Citizen comments: Of the more than two dozen speakers, 16 expressed similar concerns. Cody Wolfe, a local contractor, urged the board to reach out to local organizations and parents for help. David Terrell disputed the idea that the budget contains wasteful spending. “I don’t know where the fat is in the school system. I can see lots of needs that it has. But if you have to trim things in the school system, I really want to know where the waste is. It’s quite invisible to me,” said Terrell, who mentioned that he once served on a school board in another area.

Student comments: Eight district students spoke about the importance of music, sports and other activities. Six identified themselves as high school students and two as fifth graders at Bear Creek School. Fifth grader Sonja Craddick cited educational resources to illustrate how the arts and extracurriculars foster student success both academically and socially. She said, “After all, once you pull one brick, the whole wall will fall.”

Budget: Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, presented a look at the preliminary 2022-23 budget, still to be refined. Currently, with a 3% tax increase, expenses would total $71.64 million with revenues at $71.15 million, leaving a deficit of nearly $490,000. A proposed balanced budget will be approved May 10, with the final budget to be adopted June 14. Over the following four years, preliminary projections forecast a deficit that exceeds $1 million.

Response: Given those projected deficits, Martin said it’s worthwhile to look for potential savings. It’s unfortunate, he added, that people jumped to conclusions about what would be cut before information is presented, but he appreciated the public input. “I hope that we’re able to make choices that somehow balance all the interests that we have,” Martin said.

What’s next: At the Feb. 8 workshop meeting, the administration is expected to give a timeline for presenting potential budget cuts for board consideration.

Other business: The board approved a 2022-23 school year calendar, with a start date of Tuesday, Aug. 23, and an end date of Wednesday, May 31. It also approved the 2022-23 budget for the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; Elizabethtown’s share of that $22.7 million budget is $1.38 million. The board approved the resignation of Kari Bittinger, principal of East High Street Elementary School, effective Feb. 19. She has accepted a position as an elementary school principal with the Central Dauphin School District, district spokesman Troy Portser said.

Other student concerns: High school students Matty Colvin-Keefer and Sam Hernandez, president of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, told the board that LGBTQ+ students have been harassed and bullied, and described the need for a safe and supportive learning environment. Hernandez referred to disparaging remarks made about a pride flag. Martin said later in the meeting that he hopes the administration will find ways to address the problem.